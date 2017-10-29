Wild's Devan Dubnyk: Frustrates Pens with impressive performance
Dubnyk stopped 29 of 30 shots in Saturday's win over the Penguins.
Dubnyk has been all over the place recently, but he was sensational against the offensively gifted Penguins on Saturday. The 31-year-old's .905 save percentage is very reflective of his inconsistency this year, so look for this strong showing on home ice to set him on the right track. He's been terrific since arriving in Minnesota and some hiccups in the early goings shouldn't make you give up on the workhorse.
