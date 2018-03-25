Wild's Devan Dubnyk: Garners victory over Nashville
Dubnyk stopped 19 of 20 shots in Saturday's win over the Predators.
It wasn't a very busy night for Dubnyk, but he made the necessary saves to earn his 32nd win of the season. The veteran netminder has been up-and-down of late, but he's sporting a decent .916 save percentage and remains the go-to-guy in Minnesota. Dubnyk's heavy workload and quality rate stats make him a dependable fantasy netminder in most formats.
