Wild's Devan Dubnyk: Gearing up for New Year's Eve clash
Dubnyk led the Wild out to the ice for warmups Monday, Josh Getzoff of PensTV reports. As a result, he'll be the home starter versus the Penguins.
Dubnyk will get the nod for this New Year's Eve contest, but Brian Murphy of the Pioneer Press has relayed from Wild coach Bruce Boudreau that we should expect to see a lot more of backup Alex Stalock after the late-January bye week based on how the schedule is arranged. Dubnyk is 13-13-3 with a 2.60 GAA and .912 save percentage through 30 games. He'll face a Penguins team with a road record of 9-5-4.
