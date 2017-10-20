Wild's Devan Dubnyk: Get starting nod against Winnipeg
Dubnyk will be in goal for Friday's matchup with the Jets, Michael Russo of TheAthletic.com reports.
Dubnyk has struggled in his first three games of the season, giving up 11 goals on 104 shots for a .894 save percentage. It's a far cry from the 40-win, Vezina Trophy contending season that the netminder put together last year. For his career, the veteran is 7-7-1 versus Winnipeg with a .903 save percentage, but this is not the same Jets/Thrashers team that wallowed in the bottom of the standing year after year.
