Wild's Devan Dubnyk: Gets back in win column

Dubnyk made 33 saves in Thursday's 4-1 win over the Rangers.

This was a much-needed bounce-back for Dubnyk, who had won just once in his previous eight starts. Dubnyk stopped all 28 shots against him at even strength, but Minnesota's reeling penalty kill surrendered another goal in this one, which is a troubling sign for the veteran netminder as he looks to string together some strong performances to regain fantasy owners' trust.