Wild's Devan Dubnyk: Gets chased by Flyers
Dubnyk stopped 15 of 20 shots before being replaced by Alex Stalock to begin the third period in Monday's 7-4 loss to the Flyers.
For the second straight start, Dubnyk got tagged with five goals, and the roll he was on in December and early January seems to have vanished. The veteran netminder's 2.71 GAA and .911 save percentage would be his worst performance in those categories since he arrived in Minnesota if he can't turn things around in the second half.
More News
