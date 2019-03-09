Wild's Devan Dubnyk: Gets quick hook against Panthers

Dubnyk allowed three goals on only seven shots before being replaced by Alex Stalock to begin the second period of Friday's 6-2 loss to the Panthers.

While Dubnyk was victimized by some awful luck -- the second goal bounced in off Ryan Suter's leg, and the third came with the goaltender completely screened -- the Wild had little choice but to make the switch in an unsuccessful attempt to reverse the game's momentum. It's Dubnyk's first regulation loss since Feb. 19, and the first time he's gotten the hook since Jan. 14, so look for Minnesota to keep leaning heavily on the 32-year-old as the club tries to lock down a playoff spot.