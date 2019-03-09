Wild's Devan Dubnyk: Gets quick hook against Panthers
Dubnyk allowed three goals on only seven shots before being replaced by Alex Stalock to begin the second period of Friday's 6-2 loss to the Panthers.
While Dubnyk was victimized by some awful luck -- the second goal bounced in off Ryan Suter's leg, and the third came with the goaltender completely screened -- the Wild had little choice but to make the switch in an unsuccessful attempt to reverse the game's momentum. It's Dubnyk's first regulation loss since Feb. 19, and the first time he's gotten the hook since Jan. 14, so look for Minnesota to keep leaning heavily on the 32-year-old as the club tries to lock down a playoff spot.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...