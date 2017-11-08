Wild's Devan Dubnyk: Gets start in goal Wednesday

Dubnyk will start in goal Wednesday against Toronto with Alex Stalock set to miss the game to be with his wife, who is expecting the couples' second child, the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports.

Stalock was set to start in goal, but Dubnyk will now get the nod. Niklas Svedberg has been recalled from AHL Iowa to serve as the backup goalie.

