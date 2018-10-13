Wild's Devan Dubnyk: Gets starting nod

Dubnyk will patrol the crease in Saturday's home game against the Hurricanes, NHL.com's Jessi Pierce reports.

Dubnyk has been sharp this season, registering an impressive 1.93 GAA and .945 save percentage through three appearances, but he's posted a disappointing 1-1-1 record over that span due to a lack of goal support from his teammates. The veteran netminder will look to stay dialed in and pick up a second straight victory in a home matchup with a Carolina club that's averaging 4.25 goals per game this campaign, fifth in the NHL.