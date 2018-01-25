Wild's Devan Dubnyk: Gets starting nod against Pens

Dubnyk is featured among NHL.com's "Players to Watch" for Thursday's road game against the Penguins, NHL.com reports.

Dubnyk has gone 18-9-3 with a 2.59 GAA and .919 save percentage through 31 games. Those aren't elite numbers, but they're likely serviceable enough to keep him in play as a No. 1 goalie in most fantasy leagues. It'll be interesting to see which version of the Penguins show up against Dubnyk on Thursday, as Sidney Crosby and Co. have been inconsistent on the way to a 26-21-3 record ahead of the All-Star break.