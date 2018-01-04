Wild's Devan Dubnyk: Gets starting nod against Sabres
Dubnyk will be between the pipes for Thursday's tilt versus Buffalo, Dane Mizutani of the Pioneer Press reports.
Dubnyk has been stellar in his return from injury, as he earned victories in each of his two outings, along with a 1.50 GAA and .957 save percentage. The 31-year-old will look for win No. 15 of the season against a Sabres' squad that is 3-3-4 in its last 10 outings and is last in the league in scoring (2.21 goals per game).
