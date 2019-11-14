Wild's Devan Dubnyk: Gets starting nod against 'Yotes

Dubnyk will be between the pipes for Thursday's home clash with Arizona, Jessi Pierce of The Athletic reports.

Dubnyk's numbers haven't been great of late, a 2.81 GAA in his last five games, which has resulted in a 1-3-1 record. The netminder will be hard pressed to reach the 30-win mark this year, which would end a run of four consecutive seasons hitting that threshold. Even with his struggles, the 33-year-old is unlikely to be replaced as the No. 1 option in Minnesota.