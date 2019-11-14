Wild's Devan Dubnyk: Gets starting nod against 'Yotes
Dubnyk will be between the pipes for Thursday's home clash with Arizona, Jessi Pierce of The Athletic reports.
Dubnyk's numbers haven't been great of late, a 2.81 GAA in his last five games, which has resulted in a 1-3-1 record. The netminder will be hard pressed to reach the 30-win mark this year, which would end a run of four consecutive seasons hitting that threshold. Even with his struggles, the 33-year-old is unlikely to be replaced as the No. 1 option in Minnesota.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.