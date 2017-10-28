Wild's Devan Dubnyk: Gets starting nod for Saturday's contest

Dubnyk will guard the cage in Saturday's home game against the Penguins, Dane Mizutani of the Pioneer Press reports.

Dubnyk hasn't been great this campaign, posting a 2-3-1 record while recording a 3.38 GAA and .896 save percentage over six appearances. The 31-year-old backstop will look to get back on track Saturday in a home matchup with a Penguins club that's 3-3-0 on the road this season.