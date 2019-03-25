Wild's Devan Dubnyk: Gets starting nod Monday
Dubnyk will be between the pipes for against Nashville at home Monday, Jessi Pierce of The Athletic reports.
Dubnyk was shelled to the tune of five goals on 33 shots by Carolina on Saturday. The netminder struggled versus the Preds the last time these teams met, as he allowed four goals in a losing effort. The veteran needs just one more victory to reach the 30-win mark for the fourth straight season.
