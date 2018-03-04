Wild's Devan Dubnyk: Gets starting nod Sunday

Dubnyk will rough up the blue paint Sunday against the Red Wings, Jessi Pierce of The Athletic Minnesota reports.

Dubnyk will try to bounce back after getting his world rocked by the Avs on Friday, allowing five goals on 17 shots before being yanked in the second frame. Before that outing, though, Dubnyk was 6-1-1 in the previous eight contests with a .931 save percentage and 2.09 GAA. He's had plenty of support too, taking away Friday's blemish -- the Wild lit the lamp 4.5 times per game over the previous six and capitalized on 20 percent of power plays.