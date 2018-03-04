Wild's Devan Dubnyk: Gets starting nod Sunday
Dubnyk will rough up the blue paint Sunday against the Red Wings, Jessi Pierce of The Athletic Minnesota reports.
Dubnyk will try to bounce back after getting his world rocked by the Avs on Friday, allowing five goals on 17 shots before being yanked in the second frame. Before that outing, though, Dubnyk was 6-1-1 in the previous eight contests with a .931 save percentage and 2.09 GAA. He's had plenty of support too, taking away Friday's blemish -- the Wild lit the lamp 4.5 times per game over the previous six and capitalized on 20 percent of power plays.
More News
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...