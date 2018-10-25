Wild's Devan Dubnyk: Gets starting nod Thursday
Dubnyk will be between the pipes for Thursday's home clash with the Kings, Jessi Pierce of The Athletic Minnesota reports.
Dubnyk is coming off back-to-back victories in which he allowed just one goal on 30-plus shots and appears to have shaken off his poor start to the season. Los Angeles is struggling to put pucks into the back of the net, as it is averaging a mere 1.89 goals (second fewest in the league), which should improve the netminder's chances of walking away with a third straight win.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Ranking top 10 power-play units
What power plays promise the most production this season? Here are the top 10 most likely.