Wild's Devan Dubnyk: Gets starting nod Thursday

Dubnyk will be between the pipes for Thursday's home clash with the Kings, Jessi Pierce of The Athletic Minnesota reports.

Dubnyk is coming off back-to-back victories in which he allowed just one goal on 30-plus shots and appears to have shaken off his poor start to the season. Los Angeles is struggling to put pucks into the back of the net, as it is averaging a mere 1.89 goals (second fewest in the league), which should improve the netminder's chances of walking away with a third straight win.