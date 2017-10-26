Wild's Devan Dubnyk: Gets starting nod Thursday
Dubnyk will be between the pipes versus the Islanders on Thursday, Michael Russo of TheAthletic.com reports.
Dubnyk has struggled out of the gate, as he he posted a 1-3-1 record -- including three straight loses -- along with a 3.25 GAA. The netminder's performance has been nowhere near the dominance he showed last year when he reached the 40-win threshold for the first time in his career.
More News
-
Wild's Devan Dubnyk: Strong showing despite loss•
-
Wild's Devan Dubnyk: Looking to right ship•
-
Wild's Devan Dubnyk: Yields four goals in loss•
-
Wild's Devan Dubnyk: Get starting nod against Winnipeg•
-
Wild's Devan Dubnyk: Takes overtime defeat versus Blue Jackets•
-
Wild's Devan Dubnyk: Stands tall to earn first win of season•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...