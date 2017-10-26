Wild's Devan Dubnyk: Gets starting nod Thursday

Dubnyk will be between the pipes versus the Islanders on Thursday, Michael Russo of TheAthletic.com reports.

Dubnyk has struggled out of the gate, as he he posted a 1-3-1 record -- including three straight loses -- along with a 3.25 GAA. The netminder's performance has been nowhere near the dominance he showed last year when he reached the 40-win threshold for the first time in his career.

