Wild's Devan Dubnyk: Gets starting nod Tuesday

Dubnyk will defend the cage against the Rangers on Tuesday, Jessi Pierce of the Athleitc Minnesota reports.

Dubnyk is 4-0-1 in his previous six appearances along with a 2.19 GAA. The netminder needs just one more shutout to match his career high (five). The 31-year-old will have to be at his best if the Wild are going to hang on to a Wild Card spot.