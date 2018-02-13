Wild's Devan Dubnyk: Gets starting nod Tuesday
Dubnyk will defend the cage against the Rangers on Tuesday, Jessi Pierce of the Athleitc Minnesota reports.
Dubnyk is 4-0-1 in his previous six appearances along with a 2.19 GAA. The netminder needs just one more shutout to match his career high (five). The 31-year-old will have to be at his best if the Wild are going to hang on to a Wild Card spot.
More News
-
Wild's Devan Dubnyk: Records first shutout since November•
-
Wild's Devan Dubnyk: Granted Saturday's start•
-
Wild's Devan Dubnyk: Makes 36 saves in overtime loss•
-
Wild's Devan Dubnyk: Guarding cage Thursday•
-
Wild's Devan Dubnyk: Stops 35 to beat Blues•
-
Wild's Devan Dubnyk: Starting Tuesday in St. Louis•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...