Wild's Devan Dubnyk: Gets starting nod

Dubnyk will be between the pipes for Game 3 against Winnipeg on Sunday, Dane Mizutani of the Pioneer Press reports.

Throughout the first-round series Dubnyk's been sharp, but it hasn't shown up on the statsheet. The 31-year-old has posted a .917 save percentage but hasn't had any down time, and the combined 84 shots on goal over the first two games has resulted in him owning a 3.57 GAA. Winnipeg's offense is clicking on all cylinders, but perhaps if Minnesota can channel the home crowd and help limit Dubnyk's workload, he could carry the team and secure his first victory of the 2017-18 playoffs.