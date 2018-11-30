Wild's Devan Dubnyk: Gives up four again
Dubnyk stopped 25 of 29 Columbus shots in Thursday's 4-2 road loss.
After Minnesota took a 1-0 lead, the Blue Jackets scored four unanswered goals in an 18:06 span broken up by the first intermission. Dubnyk's now surrendered four goals in each of his past three starts, raising his GAA to 2.65 while lowering his save percentage to .913. Those are still respectable numbers, so keep riding the 6-foot-6 behemoth of a netminder as he tries to snap out of this funk.
