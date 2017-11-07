Wild's Devan Dubnyk: Gives up four goals in two periods

Dubnyk came out after two periods and four goals to his name, as Boston scored a 5-3 victory Monday night.

Dubnyk had little help from the Wild defense, saving just 14 of the 18 shots he faced before he was pulled after two periods. When your defensemen aren't on the same page, it doesn't matter who your goalie as, you aren't going to win a lot of hockey games. Dubnyk has been a strong goalie otherwise and should continue to be an asset as long as his defense provides some help.