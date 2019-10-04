Wild's Devan Dubnyk: Gives up four in Opening Night loss
Dubnyk stopped 27 of 31 shots in Thursday's 5-2 loss to the Predators.
Nashville's fifth goal was scored into an empty net. The blame for this loss doesn't fall on Dubnyk's shoulders, as the Predators carried the play for most of the night. Unfortunately for the veteran netminder, this could be a common theme against the league's upper echelon with a middling Wild team skating in front of him.
