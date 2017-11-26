Wild's Devan Dubnyk: Gives up six goals in loss to Blues

Dubnyk gave up six goals on 40 shots in Saturday's loss to the Blues.

Dubnyk has certainly seen better days, as this marks the fourth straight game the veteran has surrendered at least four goals. While the Blues have been arguably the best team in the Western Conference, Dubnyk was fighting the puck all net and just doesn't look confident right now. He still owns a decent .911 save percentage, which goes to show you that he can truly be really good or just plain bad on any given night. We know his potential as a fantasy netminder, but his inconsistency this season makes him a tough sell in most shallow leagues.