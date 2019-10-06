Wild's Devan Dubnyk: Gives up three goals in loss
Dubnyk stopped 28 of 31 shots in Minnesota's 4-2 loss to Colorado on Saturday.
It's been a tough start to the season for Dubnyk, who has now allowed seven goals on 62 shots through the first two games. The Wild were done in on Saturday by Colorado's top line of Nathan MacKinnon, Gabriel Landeskog and Mikko Rantanen, which combined for five points. Dubnyk's .913 save percentage last season was his lowest since joining the Wild in 2014-15.
