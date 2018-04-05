Wild's Devan Dubnyk: Gives up two goals in loss

Dubnyk stopped 27 of 29 shots Wednesday, but it wasn't enough in a 3-1 loss to Anaheim.

Against a solid club looking to clinch a playoff spot, Dubnyk did a fine job in goal, only conceding the second when less than five minutes remained in the contest. The bad news for fantasy owners, however, came when St. Louis lost to Chicago, locking Minnesota into the No. 3 seed in the Central. With the Wild now having little to play for, other than possible home-ice advantage if they reach the Western Conference finals, they might opt to rest Dubnyk in the final two regular season games and ensure their netminder is fresh for a likely first-round matchup with Winnipeg.