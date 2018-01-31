Wild's Devan Dubnyk: Grabs 19th win Tuesday
Dubnyk allowed two goals on 30 shots during Tuesday's 3-2 shootout win over Columbus.
The veteran has now won seven of 10 starts since returning from a lower-body injury to sport a 19-10-3 record, .917 save percentage and 2.65 GAA for the campaign. While his ratios trail his .921 and 2.29 marks over the past two years, there's plenty of time for Dubnyk to turn things around, and fantasy owners shouldn't forget how many injuries the Wild have dealt with to this point of season. There aren't many matchups where Dubnyk isn't a solid option.
