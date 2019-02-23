Wild's Devan Dubnyk: Grabs win over Wings

Dubnyk stopped 26 of 28 shots in Friday's 3-2 win over the Red Wings.

After a couple of brutal home starts earlier in the month, Dubnyk appears to be regaining his focus, posting a 2.01 GAA and .929 save percentage over his last three outings with back-to-back wins. The Wild are currently hanging onto the final playoff spot in the Western Conference, and Dubnyk will need to continue being strong between the pipes down the stretch if the club is even going to make the postseason, much less improve its seeding.