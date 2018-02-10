Wild's Devan Dubnyk: Granted Saturday's start
Dubnyk will tend the home twine Saturday against the Blackhawks, Jessi Pierce of NHL.com reports.
Dubnyk's overtime loss to the Coyotes in his last start busted up a three-game winning streak in contests that he factored in. Despite that loss, the workhorse netminder heads back to the crease sporting a 13-2-4 record, a 2.22 GAA and a .928 save percentage at home this season. He catches the Blackhawks at the right time, with the opposition having lost four straight games.
