Wild's Devan Dubnyk: Grounds Jets for win No. 13

Dubnyk stopped 26 of 27 shots in Saturday's 3-1 win over the Jets.

The 32-year-old got beaten in the third period by a Patrik Laine power-play goal, but otherwise Dubnyk was able to stifle Winnipeg's dangerous offense. It's his first win in six starts, ending an 0-4-1 skid, but Dubnyk's 2.51 GAA and .911 save percentage through 11 outings in December are a better reflection of his current form.