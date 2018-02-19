Wild's Devan Dubnyk: Guarding cage Monday
Dubnyk will patrol the blue paint for Monday's tilt against the Islanders, Sarah McLellan of the Star Tribune reports.
Dubnyk has faced 35 shots per game in his previous five outings, which resulted in him posting a 2-1-2 record despite a .931 save percentage. While New York's potent offense (3.28 goals per game) will be a challenge for the netminder, his teammates will no doubt be looking to expose the Isles' netminders that are posting a combined 3.55 goals allowed per contest -- worst in the league, much of it based on the high shot volume the Isles allow each game.
