Wild's Devan Dubnyk: Guarding cage Saturday
Dubnyk will be in goal on the road versus Arizona on Saturday, Michael Russo of The Athletic reports.
Dubnyk was supposed to have the night off in San Jose on Thursday, but came on in relief of Alex Stalock and ended up with a third consecutive defeat after giving up two goals on 19 shots. The veteran netminder has struggled against the 'Yotes during his career, as he is 7-8-4 with a .907 save percentage, so a matchup with Arizona may not help Dubnyk get out of his slump.
