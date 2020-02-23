Wild's Devan Dubnyk: Guarding cage Sunday
Dubnyk will patrol the home crease for Sunday's game against the Blues, Jessi Pierce of The Athletic reports.
Dubnyk has been decent for the Wild in his past five starts, going 3-2-0 along with a 3.17 GAA and .901 save percentage over that span. He'll face a decent matchup with the Blues sitting at 15th in the league in goals per contest this season (3.15). The 33-year-old has appeared in 29 games against the Blues in his career, sporting a 12-14-3 record along with a .900 save percentage and 2.96 GAA over that span.
