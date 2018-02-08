Wild's Devan Dubnyk: Guarding cage Thursday
Dubnyk will tend twine Thursday, fielding shots from the visiting Coyotes, Michael Russo of The Athletic reports.
Dubnyk's earned victories in three of the last four games, including wins against strong opponents like the Golden Knights and Blues. His next "challenger" is an Arizona team that possesses the fewest amount of points (33) in the entire league and struggles mightily in terms of pushing its way through the attacking zone. In fact, the 'Yotes have only scored 48 goals in the high-danger sections of the ice, which has them tied with three other teams for the third-worst mark in the entire league. The outcomes of NHL games tend to be highly unpredictable, but on paper, this matchup certainly favors Dubnyk and the Wild.
