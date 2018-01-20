Wild's Devan Dubnyk: Guarding goal Saturday

Dubnyk will start between the pipes Saturday, hosting Tampa Bay, Jessi Pierce of NHL.com reports.

Dubnyk has been stupendous in his five home starts since returning from his lower-body injury, posting a 4-0-1 record with a 1.79 GAA and a .943 save percentage at the home rink. He will have to be on top of his game Saturday to continue that success, taking on a Lightning club notching a league-best 3.56 goals per game this season.