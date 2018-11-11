Wild's Devan Dubnyk: Guarding net Sunday
Dubnyk will draw the start in St. Louis on Sunday, Lou Korac of NHL.com reports.
Dubnyk has been stellar this season, registering a 2.15 GAA and .932 save percentage alongside a 7-3-2 record. In his last start against the Blues, he allowed one goal while facing only 16 shots. The 32-year-old should be started with confidence in all fantasy formats.
