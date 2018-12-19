Wild's Devan Dubnyk: Handed home loss by San Jose

Dubnyk gave up three goals on 24 shots in Tuesday's 4-0 loss to the Sharks.

After holding the Sharks at bay for the first 20 minutes, Dubnyk allowed two goals in a 29-second span in the middle portion of the second period. San Jose would add two more goals in the third with one coming after Dubnyk had already vacated the net in favor of an extra attacker. The result drops his record to 12-11-2 with a 2.64 GAA and .911 save percentage. With a road game in Pittsburgh on deck, Minnesota could elect to give Dubnyk the night off and come back to him Saturday at home versus Dallas.