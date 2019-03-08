Wild's Devan Dubnyk: Heating up when it matters
Dubnyk made 25 saves in a 3-0 win over Tampa Bay on Thursday night.
Double-D hasn't lost in regulation since Feb. 19 and has gone 6-0-1 since then. His game has been up and down this season, but right now, he's locked and loaded. Dubnyk has the Wild squarely in the second wild card spot. He'll get lots of starts going forward, so take advantage.
