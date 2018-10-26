Wild's Devan Dubnyk: Holds Kings to one goal
Dubnyk's only blemish was a Kyle Clifford goal, as he stopped 23 of 24 shots in a 4-1 win over Los Angeles on Thursday.
The Kings are playing very poor hockey at the moment, but that takes nothing away from Dubnyk, who has been lights out in his past three games, holding Dallas, Arizona and L.A. to one goal each. However, he'll face a tougher test Saturday against Colorado's potent offense, so a fourth straight one-goal performance might be a tall ask.
