Wild's Devan Dubnyk: Holds off Stars for 33rd win
Dubnyk saved 29 of 31 shots during Thursday's 5-2 win over Dallas.
Dubnyk has settled in for the Wild with a 21-6-5 record since returning from a lower-body injury Dec. 29. He's also now recorded a .922 save percentage while allowing two goals or fewer in seven of his past 10 outings. Minnesota has a favorable upcoming schedule with a road game against the Stars and a home contests against Edmonton on deck, so Dubnyk is positioned to further pad his stats in the immediate future.
