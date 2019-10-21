Wild's Devan Dubnyk: Holds on for first win
Dubnyk made 31 saves in a 4-3 win over Montreal on Sunday. It was the Wild netminder's first win of 2019-20.
After suffering five consecutive losses to begin the 2019-20 season, Dubnyk finally found the win column Sunday. He allowed three goals in the victory and has yet to hold an opponent under three goals, but a win is a win, and Dubnyk will certainly take it at this point. His season record now stands at 1-5-0.
