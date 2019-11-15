Wild's Devan Dubnyk: Holds 'Yotes at bay Thursday
Dubnyk made 27 saves in a 3-2 win over Arizona on Thursday.
The Wild netminder collected his second win in the month of November and now owns a 4-8-1 record in 2019-20. Dubnyk's numbers are not what they once were, with the Wild in the midst of a full rebuild, but the 33-year-old will still continue to get the lion's share of starts in Minnesota. A heavy workload makes Dubnyk playable in all formats, but his team is likely to let him down most evenings.
