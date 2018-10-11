Wild's Devan Dubnyk: Hoping third time is the charm

Dubnyk will start in goal Thursday, taking on the Blackhawks at home, Jessi Pierce of The Athletic Minnesota reports.

Dubnyk is still in the hunt for his first win of the young season. He stopped 77 of 80 shots through challenges against the Avalanche and Golden Knights, respectively, so the onus is squarely on the Minnesota skaters to get more pucks into the cage and better support the No. 1 goaltender.