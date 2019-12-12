Wild's Devan Dubnyk: Hoping to make road trip

Dubnyk (personal) is hoping to travel with the Wild on their upcoming three-game road trip, which begins Sunday in Chicago, Michael Russo of The Athletic reports.

Even though Dubnyk is hoping to make the trip, he won't be considered an option to start until next Thursday against Arizona at the earliest, so he's still at least another week away from returning to game action. Alex Stalock and Kaapo Kahkonen will continue to shoulder the load in goal until Dubnyk is ready to rock.