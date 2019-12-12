Wild's Devan Dubnyk: Hoping to make road trip
Dubnyk (personal) is hoping to travel with the Wild on their upcoming three-game road trip, which begins Sunday in Chicago, Michael Russo of The Athletic reports.
Even though Dubnyk is hoping to make the trip, he won't be considered an option to start until next Thursday against Arizona at the earliest, so he's still at least another week away from returning to game action. Alex Stalock and Kaapo Kahkonen will continue to shoulder the load in goal until Dubnyk is ready to rock.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.