Wild's Devan Dubnyk: Ill-timed losing streak continues

Dubnyk stopped 27 of 30 shots in Thursday's 4-1 loss to Dallas.

All three goals against Dubnyk came in a 2:22 span early in the second period, with Dallas adding an empty-netter at the end of the third to seal it. With regulation losses in each of his past three starts, Dubnyk isn't doing the job for a Wild team that finds itself on the playoff bubble. In fairness, the team would be significantly worse off if not for Dubnyk's 6-0-1 stretch preceding this losing streak.