Wild's Devan Dubnyk: Improves to 19-3-5 at home

Dubnyk made 29 saves in Tuesday's 6-2 win over Carolina.

Dubnyk lost his shutout bid with 10:37 remaining in the third period and his team holding a 5-0 lead. While he gave up another goal after that, Dubnyk still easily picked up his sixth win in seven starts. The elite netminder owns an outstanding 19-3-5 record at Xcel Energy Center, but his club will be on the road for four of its next five games.