Wild's Devan Dubnyk: Improves to 19-3-5 at home
Dubnyk made 29 saves in Tuesday's 6-2 win over Carolina.
Dubnyk lost his shutout bid with 10:37 remaining in the third period and his team holding a 5-0 lead. While he gave up another goal after that, Dubnyk still easily picked up his sixth win in seven starts. The elite netminder owns an outstanding 19-3-5 record at Xcel Energy Center, but his club will be on the road for four of its next five games.
More News
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...