Wild's Devan Dubnyk: In crease Saturday
Dubnyk will tend the twine Saturday against the Stars on home ice, Jessi Pierce of The Athletic Minnesota reports.
While the results don't reflect it, Dubnyk has played pretty well between the pipes recently, posting a 2.37 GAA and a .920 save percentage over his three-game losing streak and a 1.82 GAA and .939 save percentage during his last five starts. He will look to extend that hot streak Saturday against a Stars club notching just 2.21 goals per game on the road.
