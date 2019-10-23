Wild's Devan Dubnyk: In doubt Thursday

Dubnyk (undisclosed) is unlikely to play in Thursday's matchup with Nashville, Jessi Pierce of NHL.com reports.

Dubnyk was injured against the Oilers on Tuesday and was replaced by Alex Stalock, who figures to get the nod Thursday in Dubnyk's stead. The club didn't provide any details regarding the nature of the veteran's injury, so he could still be an option Saturday, though fantasy owners will have to take a wait and see approach.