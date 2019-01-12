Wild's Devan Dubnyk: In goal against deflated Wings team

Dubnyk will patrol the crease Saturday against the visiting Red Wings, Jessi Pierce of The Athletic Minnesota reports.

This is a favorable matchup considering Detroit's road record is 7-11-3 and none of the skaters from Motown are averaging greater than a point per game -- Dylan Larkin is closest to that mark with 41 points in 46 contests. It gets even better when you consider that Dubnyk has won four straight, including spirited performances against the Canadiens (a shutout) and the Jets (26 saves on 28 shots) in his last two trips to the ice.