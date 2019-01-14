Wild's Devan Dubnyk: In goal against Flyers

Dubnyk will tend the twine for Monday's road clash with the Flyers.

Dubnyk will look to bounce back from a disappointing matchup with Detroit on Saturday in which he allowed five goals to find the back of the net. The goaltender has appeared in 36 games this year and will likely crack the 60-game mark for the fourth consecutive season and should push for another 30-plus win campaign.

