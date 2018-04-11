Wild's Devan Dubnyk: In goal for Game 1

Dubnyk will start between the pipes in Wednesday's Game 1 against the Jets in Winnipeg, Dane Mizutani of the Pioneer Press reports.

Dubnyk finished the regular season strong, compiling a 2-1-0 record while posting an impressive 1.67 GAA and .938 save percentage in his last three appearances. The 31-year-old netminder will look to carry that momentum into the postseason and steal a win on the road in a brutal matchup with a red-hot Jets team that went 9-1-0 in its last 10 games of the campaign.